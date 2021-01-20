Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lifted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.71. 23,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.03 and a 200 day moving average of $246.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

