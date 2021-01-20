Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Update

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 27,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $81,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 684,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,325 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liquidia by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Liquidia by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,842. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

