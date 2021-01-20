Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liquidia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 684,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,325 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 117.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 70,505 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Liquidia by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liquidia by 225.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

