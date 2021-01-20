Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Achieves $103,093.38

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $103,093.38 and $15.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,065.36 or 1.00168703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024904 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013105 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.