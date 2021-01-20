LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $247,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $8,611,240.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,579 shares of company stock valued at $24,047,533 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in LivePerson by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,409. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. LivePerson’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.