LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given New $74.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.67.

LPSN opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,579 shares of company stock worth $24,047,533. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

