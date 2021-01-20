Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYG. Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 4,651,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after buying an additional 3,447,892 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 478,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

