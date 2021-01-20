Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,317. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

