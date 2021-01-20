Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $5.77 on Tuesday, reaching $341.50. 2,009,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

