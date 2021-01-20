Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Up 7.1%

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.75. 210,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 212,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the third quarter worth $257,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the second quarter worth $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Loop Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.