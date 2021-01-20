Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $298,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,967,000 after purchasing an additional 215,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

