Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 7,800 Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,112,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,218 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lydall by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 659,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lydall by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lydall by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 138,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $35.13.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

