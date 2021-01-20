Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target upped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.35.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $306,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $84,155,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Lumentum by 44.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 416,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $28,407,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

