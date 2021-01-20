Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.91-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $478.8-478.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.63 million.Lumentum also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.91-1.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34. Lumentum has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $306,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

