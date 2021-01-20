LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,176 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,027,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $110.65.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

