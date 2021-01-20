LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 98 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 0.6% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,976,000 after purchasing an additional 856,489 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,439,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after buying an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,483,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 207,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,331,000 after acquiring an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 39,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $172.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $174.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

