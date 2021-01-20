LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up about 3.4% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.83% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,255.3% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 81,433 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 299,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

