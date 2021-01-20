M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 526,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $12,471,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 119.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 216,068 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $7,065,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $5,736,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

