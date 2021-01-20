M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) (LON:WINK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WINK opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £19.86 million and a P/E ratio of 15.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. M Winkworth PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 65.26 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

