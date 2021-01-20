Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.18

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $13.36. Mack-Cali Realty shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 491,277 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after acquiring an additional 276,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 335,356 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

