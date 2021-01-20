Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.89.

MSGE opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $130,629,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

