MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 592,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 686,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

MAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 265,386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 211.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth $634,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 89,199 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

