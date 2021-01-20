Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.66

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.66 and traded as high as $10.14. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 966 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

