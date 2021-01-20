MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.83. 4,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 18,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNSB. TheStreet upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patsy I. Rust bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Echlov sold 647,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $9,835,859.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 12.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 688,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

