MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

