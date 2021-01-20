Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,175 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 47.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $169.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $181.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

