Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000.

FSTA opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80.

