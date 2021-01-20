Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUTY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,378,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 830,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after buying an additional 278,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after buying an additional 149,247 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 283,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52.

