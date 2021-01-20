Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,941,000 after buying an additional 706,017 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

