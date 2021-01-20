Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

