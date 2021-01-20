Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,038 Shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of ProShares Short MidCap400 worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short MidCap400 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in ProShares Short MidCap400 by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap400 during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,632,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MYY opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. ProShares Short MidCap400 has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

ProShares Short MidCap400 Company Profile

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

