Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $33.52 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,521 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $33,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.6% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $129.63. 121,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,460. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average of $122.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.