Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $41.01 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.22% of Incyte worth $41,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 154.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 149.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 51,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,595. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.07.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

