Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $63.67 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,009,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 85,324 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 1.96% of EQT worth $63,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in EQT by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EQT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in EQT by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,190,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 395,443 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 273,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

