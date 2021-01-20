Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,673 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hilton Worldwide worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.20. 86,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,487. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.44. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

