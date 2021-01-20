Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,008 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 224,122 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Electronic Arts worth $92,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.24.

NASDAQ EA traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.83. The stock had a trading volume of 140,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,260. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Insiders have sold 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

