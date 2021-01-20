Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 352,901 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,986,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 352,901 shares during the quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas comprises approximately 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $146,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 119.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 158,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. 118,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,725,065. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

