Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 401,486 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,486 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.15% of Activision Blizzard worth $110,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.34. 160,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,749. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $93.37.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

