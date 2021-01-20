Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 85,773 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,773 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 2.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.33% of Unilever worth $229,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,095,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after buying an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in Unilever by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after buying an additional 367,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Unilever by 7,495.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 363,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 358,651 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 58,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,024. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

