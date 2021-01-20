MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). MannKind reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.21 on Friday. MannKind has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MannKind by 412.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

