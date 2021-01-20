Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.