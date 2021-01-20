Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.34

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $600,039.00. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 301.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 38.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

