MarketAxess (MKTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $515.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.82.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,521,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

