Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.4% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

SHW stock opened at $725.61 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $725.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

