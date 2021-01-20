Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 4,393 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 3.5% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 174.2% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 82.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,126 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,635,000 after buying an additional 2,500,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after buying an additional 1,438,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after buying an additional 1,232,840 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.37.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.