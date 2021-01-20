Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 1.4% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average is $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

