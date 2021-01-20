Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) PT Raised to GBX 170

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 135.80 ($1.77).

Get Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) alerts:

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.76) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.85.

In other Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total value of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.