Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after buying an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465,520 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 272,393 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $23,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.36 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $150.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

