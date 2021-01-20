Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Announces Dividend of $0.47

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.44. 1,704,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average of $114.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.