Martkist Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. Martkist has a total market capitalization of $32,144.55 and approximately $9,726.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Martkist has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. One Martkist coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007574 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006712 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 140.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000206 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist Profile

Martkist is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 15,098,088 coins and its circulating supply is 14,910,088 coins. The official website for Martkist is www.martkist.org. The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist.

